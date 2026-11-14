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Lafayette
🚧 Pathway and bike station construction update in Lafayette
13 days ago
🚧 Construction update: pathway and bike station work
Construction is moving ahead on a local project in Lafayette. The contractor has installed rebar and poured concrete for the pathway base and curb on the east side of the project site.
For the week of November 16, crews plan to:
- Start installing the bike station structural steel
- Start installing pavers
Work hours are 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday–Friday (excluding holidays). Emergency vehicles will always have access.
If you have questions about this project, contact Matt Luttropp, Engineering Services Manager, at 925-299-3247 or by email.
More Info: BART Bike Station/Pathway Project Update, November...
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