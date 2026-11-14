📢 Lafayette roundup: taxes, storms, scams & local deadlines

Here’s what’s most useful this week in Lafayette:

• Measure H sales tax: An oversight review found the half‑cent tax (in place since April 1, 2025 for 7 years) is being spent as promised: 37% on buildings/parks/trails, 30% on roads/drainage, the rest on police, insurance, stormwater and downtown upkeep.

• Storm prep: With the first rains here, keep leaves out of streets and drains, clear around storm drains (don’t lift grates), and maintain drainage on your property. Report non‑emergency drainage issues via the City’s maintenance request system or call Public Works 925-934-3908; emergencies go to Lafayette Police 925-284-5010.

• Senior scam prevention: Free workshop Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1–2:30pm, Elderberry Room, Lafayette Community Center. Learn about AI voice scams, fake tech support, bank fraud, and more. Questions: seniors@lovelafayette.org, 925-284-5050.

• After‑school care survey: Lafayette School District wants parent input. Take the survey by Nov. 20.

• Key dates & deals:

City Council reorganization & cake : Dec. 14 , Don Tatzin Community Hall, Lafayette Library (3491 Mt. Diablo Blvd.) .

: , . Business Person of the Year nominations due Dec. 4, 2026 at noon at LafayetteChamber.org/bpoy .

due at . Landfill Waste Pledge : Sign by Nov. 30 for a chance at local eco‑store prizes.

: Sign by for a chance at local eco‑store prizes. ADU impact fees cut 50% through 2026.

Plus: volunteer planting at Leigh Creekside Park (Nov. 14, 9am–1pm), EBMUD’s Nov. 17 Zoom on the Las Trampas Rd pipeline project, Diablo Women’s Chorale concerts Nov. 20 & 22, Winter 2027 CERT training sign‑ups, BayREN EASE Home energy upgrades, and free/low‑cost museum passes via the Library’s Discover & Go program.