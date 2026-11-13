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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Lafayette Right Now
Lafayette neighbors are giving away some handy free items for your home. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
8x10 West Elm Wool Rug
Item: 8x10 West Elm wool rug
Condition: Used, needs a good cleaning, but has lots of life left
Size: 8 ft x 10 ft
Location: Acalanes Valley, Lafayette, CA (near Orinda border)
Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale)
This is a large wool rug from West Elm, mostly used in a play area. Great if you don’t mind cleaning it and want a quality rug for a living room, playroom, or bedroom.
Frame on Blues Come Through
Item: Framed artwork – “Blues Come Through”
Condition: New
Category: Home decor, decorative accent, poster/print
Location: Lafayette, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace (Free section)
Fresh framed artwork to brighten up a wall. Listed as new, so it should be ready to hang as soon as you pick it up.
Beige Floor Tiles
Item: Stack of beige floor tiles
Condition: Not specified (assume usable for projects)
Size: 18" square tiles
Quantity: At least a dozen tiles
Location: Bonnie Brae Highlands, Lafayette, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale)
Neutral beige tiles that could work for a small flooring project, repairs, or a creative DIY. Good for someone doing home renovation on a budget.
Free items in Lafayette tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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