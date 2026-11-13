Lafayette neighbors are giving away some handy free items for your home. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: 8x10 West Elm wool rug

Condition: Used, needs a good cleaning, but has lots of life left

Size: 8 ft x 10 ft

Location: Acalanes Valley, Lafayette, CA (near Orinda border)

Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale)

This is a large wool rug from West Elm, mostly used in a play area. Great if you don’t mind cleaning it and want a quality rug for a living room, playroom, or bedroom.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Framed artwork – “Blues Come Through”

Condition: New

Category: Home decor, decorative accent, poster/print

Location: Lafayette, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace (Free section)

Fresh framed artwork to brighten up a wall. Listed as new, so it should be ready to hang as soon as you pick it up.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Stack of beige floor tiles

Condition: Not specified (assume usable for projects)

Size: 18" square tiles

Quantity: At least a dozen tiles

Location: Bonnie Brae Highlands, Lafayette, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale)

Neutral beige tiles that could work for a small flooring project, repairs, or a creative DIY. Good for someone doing home renovation on a budget.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Lafayette tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.