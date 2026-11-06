🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lafayette

Lafayette has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these sweet pups who are ready for a loving home.

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Australian Shepherd mix

Great Pyrenees / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter/Rescue: All Beings Cooperative

Personality notes: Described as a sweet, active boy who needs lots of space, ideally a big yard or farm.

Jett is a young, energetic pup who will do best with adopters who have room for him to run and play. If you have land or a large yard and are ready for an active working-type mix, Jett could be a great match.

👉 Meet Jett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Goldendoodle mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Goldendoodle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter/Rescue: Hugs For Harry

Personality notes: A very sweet, loving little doodle with beautiful, soulful eyes and lots of love to give, despite a rough start in life.

Daisy has been through a lot, but she still offers gentle affection and a big heart. She’s looking for a patient, caring home that will give her comfort, kindness, and the chance to enjoy life as a cherished family member.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Labrador Retriever mix ("Huskador")

Husky / Labrador Retriever mix ("Huskador") Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Adult (about 6 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter/Rescue: For Adoption By Private Owner (Lafayette, CA)

Personality notes: Described as the sweetest dog her owner has ever had, with very alert, expressive eyes and a strong bond with her person.

Described as her owner has ever had, with and a strong bond with her person. Training: House-trained, with only rare accidents.

ChaCha was the only female in a big litter of farm dogs and quickly became her person’s special companion. Her current owner loves her deeply and wants her to go to a home that will cherish her just as much. If you’re looking for a loyal, loving adult dog, ChaCha may be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet ChaCha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lafayette, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so Jett, Daisy, and ChaCha can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.