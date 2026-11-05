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🏭 Ladysmith, WI Manufacturing: Multiple Open Roles This Season
Ladysmith’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and making real products, these openings are worth a look.
Prototype Assembler 1 – 1st Shift
- Employer: Rockwell Automation
- Location: Ladysmith, WI (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.), regular overtime 10–20 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed
Build and assemble parts using hand and power tools, follow clear work instructions, and help with basic quality checks and packing. Good fit if you like steady routine, don’t mind overtime, and want solid benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and leave programs.
Integrated Supply Chain & Manufacturing Intern
- Employer: StratosNex (HR consultancy placing for a manufacturing client)
- Location: Ladysmith, WI
- Type: Paid internship, Summer
- Pay: $22–32/hour
Summer role for students in supply chain, operations, business, or engineering. You’ll support manufacturing engineering, logistics, and planning, with possible relocation and housing support if you qualify.
Quality Supervisor – Ladysmith, WI
- Employer: Pella Corporation
- Location: Ladysmith, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead quality efforts at the plant, mentor Quality Technicians, and support the Quality Management System (QMS). A good step up if you have manufacturing quality experience and want to move into leadership.
If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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