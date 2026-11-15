Ladysmith has some very special kittens looking for homes right now. All of these babies are with A Tail To Be Told Animal Rescue and have a $0 adoption fee, so the focus can be on love, not cost.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: A Tail To Be Told Animal Rescue (Ladysmith, VA)

Reese is a tiny black kitten who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. If you’re looking for a young cat to bond with from the start, he could be your match.

👉 Meet Reese and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: A Tail To Be Told Animal Rescue

Twix is another sweet black baby boy, perfect for someone who wants a young companion to grow with. He’d be fun to pair with a sibling kitten.

👉 Meet Twix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/black

White/black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: A Tail To Be Told Animal Rescue

Delilah is a striking black and white baby girl. If you love that classic tuxedo-style look, she may be the one who steals your heart.

👉 Meet Delilah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: A Tail To Be Told Animal Rescue

KitKat is a baby black kitten who would love a cozy lap and some toys to chase. She’d do well in a home that can give her time and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet KitKat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: A Tail To Be Told Animal Rescue

Dove is a petite black baby girl who’s ready for a calm, caring home. She’d be a lovely addition to a family wanting to raise a kitten.

👉 Meet Dove and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: A Tail To Be Told Animal Rescue

Hershey is a dark-coated baby girl with a sweet name to match. She’s looking for someone who will give her a safe indoor life.

👉 Meet Hershey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: A Tail To Be Told Animal Rescue

Cain is a baby black boy who would thrive with patient people and gentle playtime. He’d be a great buddy for another young cat.

👉 Meet Cain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: A Tail To Be Told Animal Rescue

Ophelia is a tiny black kitten hoping for a quiet, loving home where she can feel safe and grow up strong.

👉 Meet Ophelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ladysmith, VA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one (or a pair) of these little ones from A Tail To Be Told Animal Rescue. Visit their Adopt-a-Pet links above to learn more and start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.