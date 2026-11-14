Lady Lake has a nice mix of salon and healthcare food service roles right now. Good options if you like working with people and want steady, in-person work.

Employer: THE CUTTING ROOM SALON

THE CUTTING ROOM SALON Location: Lady Lake, FL

Lady Lake, FL Type: Full-time or part-time (flexible)

Full-time or part-time (flexible) Pay: $46,500–$56,100 per year (45%–60% commission) or $180/week booth rental

This is ideal if you’re a licensed stylist with existing clients and want freedom. Choose commission or be your own boss with booth rental that includes utilities, towels, Wi‑Fi, 24/7 access, and more.

Employer: Chadia's Hair Salon

Location: Lady Lake, FL

Lady Lake, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Great starter role if you’re building salon experience. You’ll help with shampoos, blowdries, color mixing, cleaning, and getting clients set up so the day runs smoothly.

Employer: Lady Lake Health and Rehab / Lady Lake Specialty Care Center

Location: Lady Lake, FL

Lady Lake, FL Type: PRN (as needed)

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Benefits: PTO, Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, STD, 401(k)

Good fit if you want flexible, as‑needed hours in a healthcare setting. You’ll support the dietary team in a skilled nursing facility that offers benefits and a team-focused environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local spots often grow and add hours or duties over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.