Ladson has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a unique story and is looking for a safe, loving home where they can relax and be part of the family.

Breed: English Bulldog mix ("Shortie Bully")

English Bulldog mix ("Shortie Bully") Age: Adult, about 5 years

Adult, about 5 years Gender: Female

Color: Black with brown/red/chestnut

Black with brown/red/chestnut Weight: About 45 lbs

About 45 lbs Shelter: Lowcountry Animal Rescue

Location: Ladson, SC

Sophie was found as a stray running behind a shopping center, but once she realized people were there to help, she happily jumped into the car. She’s about 5 years old and 45 lbs, with a compact bully build. Her ears were sadly cut at home by a previous owner, and the rescue is working on what is likely flea dermatitis, so she’s getting the care she needs now.

Sophie absolutely adores her foster mom and follows her everywhere, soaking up attention and cuddles. If you’re looking for a loyal shadow who wants to be by your side, Sophie may be your girl.

For details on vaccinations, spay status, and if she’s good with other pets or kids, please contact the rescue directly.

Contact: Lowcountry Animal Rescue

Phone: (check rescue website or Adopt-a-Pet listing)

👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Ladson, SC)

Zeke is a much-loved young German Shepherd mix whose owner is heartbroken to rehome him. He’s been with his person since he was 12 weeks old. Life changes and new men in the home have been very hard on him, and he’s struggling to adjust.

Zeke is described as “the goodest boy” who loves to play and really enjoys his treats. He has some training already and clearly has a strong bond with his current family. He will do best with someone patient who can help him feel safe and continue his training, especially around men.

Contact: For Adoption By Private Owner (Ladson, SC)

Phone: See phone or message options on his Adopt-a-Pet page

👉 Meet Zeke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Ladson, SC)

Kiara is a very timid young girl who was rescued and is still learning that people can be kind. She currently lives with a shepherd who she clings to, but he bullies her and keeps her away from people, so her owner feels she would likely do best as an only pet where she can build confidence.

When the other dog isn’t around, Kiara shows her sweet side. Like many puppies, she can be a digger and chewer when bored, but a good bone helps keep her busy. She needs a patient, gentle home that will give her time, structure, and positive training.

Contact: For Adoption By Private Owner (Ladson, SC)

Phone: See phone or message options on her Adopt-a-Pet page

👉 Meet Kiara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ladson, SC, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links so they can find the families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.