📣 Ladson, SC Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Ladson’s sales and commercial ops scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing and industrial gear. If you like building customer relationships and keeping deals moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Linder Industrial Machinery Company

Linder Industrial Machinery Company Location: Ladson, SC

Category: Outside sales / industrial equipment

Outside sales / industrial equipment Employment type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll sell heavy material handling equipment across an assigned territory, manage demos and deliveries, and keep close contact with regional leadership. Great fit if you have industry/product knowledge, a Bachelor’s degree, and enjoy relationship-based B2B sales.

(Duplicate role also listed at a second link; details are the same.)

Employer: Brightpath Associates LLC (onsite with client)

Brightpath Associates LLC (onsite with client) Location: Ladson / Charleston, SC

Department: Sales / Commercial Operations

Sales / Commercial Operations Employment type: Full-time, direct hire, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role that supports sales, account management, and business development in a manufacturing setting. You’ll handle order management, reporting, customer support, and RFQs, with a clear path to grow into Account Manager or Business Development roles. Great for recent grads with an Associate’s or Bachelor’s in Business, Supply Chain, Marketing, Communications, or similar who want to learn fast and work across teams.

If one of these sounds close, open the link, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.