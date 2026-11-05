📅 2027–2028 high school transition dates for LRMS 8th graders

📅 High school info dates for current 8th graders (2027–2028)

If your student is an 8th grader at Ladera Ranch Middle getting ready for high school, here are the key dates listed for San Juan Hills HS and Tesoro HS for the 2027–2028 school year:

San Juan Hills High School

Fri, Jan 8, 2027 – SJHHS visit with 8th grade students ( SJHHS-zoned students only )

– SJHHS visit with 8th grade students ( ) Sat, Jan 9, 2027 – Stallion Showcase (more details to come)

– (more details to come) Tue, Feb 2, 2027 – SJHHS visit with 8th graders for Academic Plans through PE classes

– SJHHS visit with 8th graders for through PE classes TBD – Joint Incoming 9th Grade Parent Night (Tesoro HS & SJHHS) at Ladera Ranch MS – Multipurpose Room

– Joint (Tesoro HS & SJHHS) at Dates TBD – Course Selection Window

Please visit the SJHHS Guidance page for more information.

Tesoro High School

Thu, Jan 7, 2027 – THS visit with 8th grade students ( THS-zoned students only )

– THS visit with 8th grade students ( ) Mon, Jan 11, 2027 – Titan Showcase (more details to come)

– (more details to come) Tue, Feb 2, 2027 – High school visit with 8th graders for Academic Plans through PE classes

– High school visit with 8th graders for through PE classes TBD – Joint Incoming 9th Grade Parent Night at Ladera Ranch MS – Multipurpose Room

– Joint at TBD – Course Selection Window

School of Choice (SOC)

School of Choice window: TBD – go directly to the SOC page for dates.

The school asks families to check the high school websites regularly for updated details.