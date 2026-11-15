Laconia’s accounting scene is hot right now, especially for senior tax pros. If you’re a CPA ready to lead, these roles put you right at the center of a growing public firm.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a mid-sized CPA firm)

CyberCoders (for a mid-sized CPA firm) Location: Laconia, NH (onsite, with options in Laconia, Lincoln, or Franklin ; some hybrid in off-season)

(onsite, with options in ; some hybrid in off-season) Salary: $200,000 – $225,000 base + full benefits package

Type: Full-time

Lead the entire tax practice for a reputable regional firm, mentoring managers and seniors while owning complex multi-state and business entity tax work. This is ideal if you’re a CPA with 8–10+ years in public tax, strong UltraTax/Practice CS skills, and you want real leadership, relocation support, and a flexible schedule in the Lakes Region.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a mid-sized CPA firm)

CyberCoders (for a mid-sized CPA firm) Location: Laconia, NH (onsite)

(onsite) Salary: $200,000 – $225,000 base + full benefits package

Type: Full-time

Very similar high-level Tax Director role, but focused specifically on the Laconia office. You’ll run tax compliance and planning for individuals and businesses, drive process improvements, and support business development—perfect if you want to anchor yourself in one office while still earning a top-tier package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—firms at this level often keep hiring as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.