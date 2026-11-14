📅 Free Redcoats & Rebels program in Laconia

On Sunday, November 15, 2026, The Lakes Gallery in Laconia is hosting a free afternoon of art and history from 2:00–5:00 PM.

Schedule:

2:00–4:00 PM – Meet the artists of the “Before The Setting Sun” exhibit

– Meet the artists of the exhibit 4:00–5:00 PM – Redcoats & Rebels presentation

Location: The Lakes Gallery, 135 Eastman Road, Laconia, NH 03246

Thanks to a grant from the NH Humanities Council, this program is free to attend.

For more information, call 603-556-9384 or use the Send Email contact listed for the event.