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Laconia
📅 Free Redcoats & Rebels art & history event Nov 15
4 days ago
📅 Free Redcoats & Rebels program in Laconia
On Sunday, November 15, 2026, The Lakes Gallery in Laconia is hosting a free afternoon of art and history from 2:00–5:00 PM.
Schedule:
- 2:00–4:00 PM – Meet the artists of the “Before The Setting Sun” exhibit
- 4:00–5:00 PM – Redcoats & Rebels presentation
Location: The Lakes Gallery, 135 Eastman Road, Laconia, NH 03246
Thanks to a grant from the NH Humanities Council, this program is free to attend.
For more information, call 603-556-9384 or use the Send Email contact listed for the event.
More Info: Redcoats & Rebels - Nov 15, 2026
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