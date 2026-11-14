Laconia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both hands-on patient care and behind-the-scenes support. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Laconia, NH (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts , start ASAP

, start Pay: Estimated $2,720–$2,943 per week

Use your Nuclear Medicine Technologist skills in a travel role where you prep and give radiopharmaceuticals and run imaging studies that guide treatment. This contract offers strong weekly pay, possible extension, and day-one benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.

Employer: HealthDrive Corporation

Location: Southern New Hampshire (serving facilities in and around Laconia)

(serving facilities in and around Laconia) Type: Part-time or Full-time (2–5 days/week)

Pay: Opportunity to earn $600+ per day (production-based)

Provide podiatry care to residents in nursing homes, assisted living, and long-term care facilities with no evenings or weekends. You get clinical autonomy, an established patient base, mileage reimbursement, malpractice coverage, and full admin support—benefits kick in at 4+ days/week.

Employer: Belknap County

Location: Laconia, NH

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week, in person)

Pay: $23.88–$35.24 per hour

Keep medical records accurate and secure by managing EHR/EMR, handling record requests, and supporting coding and revenue workflows. This role is great if you like organized, detail-focused work and comes with benefits like health, dental, vision, retirement plan, FSA, and an employee assistance program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.