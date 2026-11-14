Laconia’s finance scene is busy right now – solid options whether you’re a senior CPA, mid‑level tax pro, or ready to build a book as an advisor.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a mid-sized CPA firm)

CyberCoders (for a mid-sized CPA firm) Location: Laconia, NH (onsite in Laconia, Lincoln, or Franklin , some hybrid in off‑season; relocation offered )

(onsite in , some hybrid in off‑season; ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $225,000 base + bonus + full benefits

Lead and grow the tax practice for a reputable regional firm, overseeing complex individual, corporate, partnership, and fiduciary returns. Great fit if you’re a seasoned CPA with 8–10+ years in public tax, strong with UltraTax, Practice CS, QuickBooks, and ready to manage a team and client relationships.

Employer: RMW Accounting

Location: Laconia, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Review and sign individual, corporate, partnership, and fiduciary returns, handle tax projections, and jump into research and consulting projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years tax experience, know Ultra Tax Virtual Office, QuickBooks, and like a mix of independent work and team problem‑solving.

Employer: Edward Jones

Location: Laconia, NH

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Supplemental starting salary $45,000 – $100,000 for up to five years, plus commissions, profit sharing, and incentive travel

Build your own local practice with a firm-provided branch office, paid training, and strong back‑office support. Good match if you enjoy relationship‑building, want no cap on earning potential, and are open to getting your SIE, Series 7, and 66 with firm support.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.