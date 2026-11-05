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🏥 Laconia, NH Nursing Jobs – Multiple RN & Care Roles Open
Laconia’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with lots of RN options across hospital units plus hands-on caregiving roles in the community. If you’re a nurse or care pro looking for nights, days, float, or per diem, there’s likely a fit here.
RN | Med/Surg Telemetry | Per Diem Day/Night Rotating
- Employer: Concord Hospital Health System
- Location: Laconia, NH
- Type: Per diem, rotating days/nights
- Salary: Not listed
This role is great if you want flexibility and variety on a Med/Surg Telemetry unit. You’ll care for patients with mixed medical needs and may help orient new staff and supervise LNAs.
RN | Float Pool | Med/Surg Tele | Full Time | Nights
- Employer: Concord Hospital Health System
- Location: Laconia, NH
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Join the float team and move between Med/Surg and critical care units, using a wide range of skills. Ideal if you like fast learning, variety, and being a go-to resource across the hospital.
RN | Telemetry Laconia | Full Time Nights
- Employer: Concord Hospital Health System
- Location: Laconia, NH
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Focused Telemetry role caring for patients with complex, multi-system issues. Good fit if you enjoy cardiac monitoring, detailed assessments, and close teamwork.
RN | ICU | Full-Time | Nights
- Employer: Concord Hospital Health System
- Location: Laconia, NH
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an inpatient ICU setting with high-acuity patients. You’ll use strong critical thinking, manage complex interventions, and collaborate closely with a multidisciplinary team.
RN | Med/Surg | 36 Hours | Nights
- Employer: Concord Hospital Health System
- Location: Laconia, NH
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Classic Med/Surg role with steady night shifts. You’ll manage diverse patient cases, lead the care team on your shift, and help precept newer staff.
RN | Telemetry | Nights 7 pm - 7 am | New Night Rate | New Grads Welcome
- Employer: Concord Hospital Health System
- Location: Laconia, NH
- Type: Full-time, nights (7p–7a)
- Salary: New night rate mentioned, exact amount not listed
Telemetry nights with a new night differential and open to new grads. Great entry into acute care with strong support while you build your Tele skills.
RN | Float Pool | Full Time Days
- Employer: Concord Hospital Health System
- Location: Laconia, NH
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift float role across Med/Surg and critical care areas. Perfect if you like variety but want to stay on a daytime schedule.
RN | Behavioral Health | Nights | Full Time
- Employer: Concord Hospital Health System
- Location: Laconia, NH
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Inpatient behavioral health nursing with a focus on therapeutic relationships and safety. Good match if you’re drawn to mental health and multidisciplinary teamwork.
RN - Psychiatric (Travel, 13 Weeks)
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Laconia, NH
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Weekly pay: $2,167/week
Psychiatric travel RN role with guaranteed 36 hours per week. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
Registered Nurse - Psychiatric (Travel, 13 Weeks)
- Employer: ND Global Consulting Services Inc
- Location: Laconia, NH
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, nights 3x12
- Weekly pay: $2,352/week (includes $854 taxable + $1,498 non-taxable)
Behavioral health RN contract in an Emergency Department Behavioral Health Annex. Good if you want strong weekly pay and fast-paced psych experience.
LNAs, PCAs, Homemakers
- Employer: Rosie Home Care Services
- Location: Laconia, NH
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $20–$22/hour
Hands-on caregiving in assisted living, nursing homes, and home/community settings. Flexible schedule, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, paid training, and a chance to grow in long-term care and home health.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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