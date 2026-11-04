🏥 Laconia NH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Laconia’s health and wellness scene is busy right now, from hospital imaging to in-home care and fitness. Here are a few solid local roles if you like helping people feel their best.

Employer: Concord Hospital Health System

Concord Hospital Health System Location: Laconia, NH

Type: Full-time , Fri/Sat/Sun 7 p.m.–7 a.m.

, Fri/Sat/Sun Salary: Not listed (includes sign-on bonus eligibility)

Work three 12-hour night shifts each week doing CT imaging in a hospital setting. Great fit if you’re JRCERT-trained, ARRT-registered (or on your way), and want steady hours plus strong clinical experience.

Employer: Home Health Care Specialists of Southern ME and NH

Location: Laconia/Gilford, NH

Type: Full-time (about 38 hrs/week) , Mon–Fri days

, Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour

Daytime, no nights, no weekends—support local Veterans with non-medical home care. Includes gas allowance, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) matching, paid training, holidays, and a $25k life insurance policy for full-time staff.

Employer: Fit Focus

Location: Laconia, NH

Type: Full-time or part-time, in-person

Full-time or part-time, in-person Pay: $20.00–$40.00/hour

Coach one-on-one and small groups in a first-class gym with a fun, high-energy vibe. You’ll need a national fitness certification and CPR/First Aid; in return you get a flexible schedule, free workouts, and a chance to grow your client base.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.