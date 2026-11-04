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🏥 Laconia NH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Laconia’s health and wellness scene is busy right now, from hospital imaging to in-home care and fitness. Here are a few solid local roles if you like helping people feel their best.
CT Technologist | Full Time | Evening/Nights
- Employer: Concord Hospital Health System
- Location: Laconia, NH
- Type: Full-time, Fri/Sat/Sun 7 p.m.–7 a.m.
- Salary: Not listed (includes sign-on bonus eligibility)
Work three 12-hour night shifts each week doing CT imaging in a hospital setting. Great fit if you’re JRCERT-trained, ARRT-registered (or on your way), and want steady hours plus strong clinical experience.
Home Care Provider (HHA) / Caregiver
- Employer: Home Health Care Specialists of Southern ME and NH
- Location: Laconia/Gilford, NH
- Type: Full-time (about 38 hrs/week), Mon–Fri days
- Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour
Daytime, no nights, no weekends—support local Veterans with non-medical home care. Includes gas allowance, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) matching, paid training, holidays, and a $25k life insurance policy for full-time staff.
Personal Trainer
- Employer: Fit Focus
- Location: Laconia, NH
- Type: Full-time or part-time, in-person
- Pay: $20.00–$40.00/hour
Coach one-on-one and small groups in a first-class gym with a fun, high-energy vibe. You’ll need a national fitness certification and CPR/First Aid; in return you get a flexible schedule, free workouts, and a chance to grow your client base.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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