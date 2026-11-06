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📅 Homemade for the Holidays market in Lacey on Nov. 6
8 days ago
📅 Homemade for the Holidays market in Lacey
Looking for a fun, family-friendly way to kick off the holiday season?
Homemade for the Holidays is happening on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 12:00pm at the Fair Location, 3054 Carpenter Road, Lacey, WA 98503.
This is a family friendly fair-style event, featuring homemade and maker-style goods (details are available through the organizer’s site).
To see more about this and other markets, visit: https://www.southsoundmakersmarket.com/upcoming-markets.
More Info: Homemade for the Holidays | Thurston County
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