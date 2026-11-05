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🏥 Lacey Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Roles
Lacey’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles if you like direct patient contact and steady hours.
Orthodontic Dental Assistant
- Employer: Moss Wall Orthodontics
- Location: Lacey, WA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $26.00/hour, DOE
- Benefits: 401(k), retirement plan, profit sharing, health & vision insurance, paid sick time, paid time off
Chairside orthodontic role in a busy, fast-paced office. Great fit if you have 2+ years dental experience, a WA Dental Assisting License, and want strong benefits plus a stable weekday schedule.
$24.50 Hourly Caregiver for Lacey Client
- Employer: Amada Senior Care
- Location: Lacey, WA (in-home care)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $24.50/hour
- Schedule: Set shifts with two local clients (afternoons and some mornings)
- Requirements: Active CNA or HCA, driver’s license, reliable transportation
- Benefits: Flexible scheduling, health, dental, life & vision, bonuses via recognition and referral programs
Hands-on caregiving with seniors, helping with daily tasks, personal care, and light housekeeping. Good for someone who wants steady part-time hours and values a supportive home-care team.
Medical Assistant – Express Care
- Employer: Providence – Express Care LLC
- Location: 1350 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey, WA (on-site clinic)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay Range: $23.27 – $35.60/hour (base pay range)
- Bonus: $2,000 sign-on bonus for eligible candidates
- Requirements: WA Medical Assistant Certification, AHA BLS, healthcare & MA experience
- Perks: Big-system benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid leave, well-being resources)
Mix of clinical work and front desk in a busy express care clinic—vitals, injections, tests, plus registration and payments. Strong choice if you want growth inside a large, mission-driven health system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Lacey open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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