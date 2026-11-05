🏥 Lacey Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Roles

Lacey’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles if you like direct patient contact and steady hours.

Employer: Moss Wall Orthodontics

Moss Wall Orthodontics Location: Lacey, WA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $26.00/hour, DOE

Benefits: 401(k), retirement plan, profit sharing, health & vision insurance, paid sick time, paid time off

Chairside orthodontic role in a busy, fast-paced office. Great fit if you have 2+ years dental experience, a WA Dental Assisting License, and want strong benefits plus a stable weekday schedule.

Employer: Amada Senior Care

Amada Senior Care Location: Lacey, WA (in-home care)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.50/hour

Schedule: Set shifts with two local clients (afternoons and some mornings)

Set shifts with two local clients (afternoons and some mornings) Requirements: Active CNA or HCA , driver’s license, reliable transportation

Active , driver’s license, reliable transportation Benefits: Flexible scheduling, health, dental, life & vision, bonuses via recognition and referral programs

Hands-on caregiving with seniors, helping with daily tasks, personal care, and light housekeeping. Good for someone who wants steady part-time hours and values a supportive home-care team.

Employer: Providence – Express Care LLC

Location: 1350 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey, WA (on-site clinic)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay Range: $23.27 – $35.60/hour (base pay range)

(base pay range) Bonus: $2,000 sign-on bonus for eligible candidates

for eligible candidates Requirements: WA Medical Assistant Certification , AHA BLS , healthcare & MA experience

WA , AHA , healthcare & MA experience Perks: Big-system benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid leave, well-being resources)

Mix of clinical work and front desk in a busy express care clinic—vitals, injections, tests, plus registration and payments. Strong choice if you want growth inside a large, mission-driven health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Lacey open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.