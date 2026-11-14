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🐱 Playful LaBelle Kittens Ready for Adoption in Florida
LaBelle has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All are Domestic Shorthair babies at Caloosa Humane Society, Inc. and ready to grow up with a family of their own.
Pegusus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Caloosa Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (863) 675-0997
Pegusus is a young male kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where he can play, learn, and bond with his people. His adoption fee helps cover his care and vetting through the shelter.
👉 Meet Pegusus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Morpheus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Caloosa Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (863) 675-0997
Morpheus is a baby boy who’s just starting life and needs a family to guide him. He’ll do best with gentle handling and lots of playtime as he grows.
👉 Meet Morpheus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Adonis
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Caloosa Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (863) 675-0997
Adonis is another sweet male kitten at Caloosa Humane Society. He’s ready for a patient adopter who can help him grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Adonis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hercules
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Caloosa Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (863) 675-0997
Hercules may be small now, but he has a big future ahead with the right family. As a young kitten, he’ll need play, structure, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Hercules and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Odin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Caloosa Humane Society, Inc.
- Phone: (863) 675-0997
Odin is a baby male kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a forever home. He’ll thrive with indoor living and kind, consistent care.
👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near LaBelle, FL and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Caloosa Humane Society, Inc. at (863) 675-0997 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.