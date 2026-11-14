LaBelle has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All are Domestic Shorthair babies at Caloosa Humane Society, Inc. and ready to grow up with a family of their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Caloosa Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (863) 675-0997

Pegusus is a young male kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where he can play, learn, and bond with his people. His adoption fee helps cover his care and vetting through the shelter.

👉 Meet Pegusus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Caloosa Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (863) 675-0997

Morpheus is a baby boy who’s just starting life and needs a family to guide him. He’ll do best with gentle handling and lots of playtime as he grows.

👉 Meet Morpheus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Caloosa Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (863) 675-0997

Adonis is another sweet male kitten at Caloosa Humane Society. He’s ready for a patient adopter who can help him grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Adonis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Caloosa Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (863) 675-0997

Hercules may be small now, but he has a big future ahead with the right family. As a young kitten, he’ll need play, structure, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Hercules and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Caloosa Humane Society, Inc.

Phone: (863) 675-0997

Odin is a baby male kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a forever home. He’ll thrive with indoor living and kind, consistent care.

👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near LaBelle, FL and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Caloosa Humane Society, Inc. at (863) 675-0997 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.