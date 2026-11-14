La Vista’s construction scene is busy, and leadership roles are popping up for people who like to run projects and teams. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to step up or get your foot in the door.

Employer: The Waldinger Corporation

The Waldinger Corporation Location: La Vista, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead how tech is used across estimating, VDC/BIM, fabrication, logistics, and field work. This role owns the companywide construction technology strategy, manages a dedicated tech team, and partners with operations leaders to improve workflows and data across the whole business.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a top Nebraska builder)

(recruiting for a top Nebraska builder) Location: La Vista / Omaha area, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000 per year (plus bonus and perks)

Run large multifamily projects (200+ units, podium) with all work local to Omaha. This is a long-term role with projects lined up for 5–10 years, strong pay, bonus potential, and extras like car, phone, iPad, and gas card.

Employer: The Waldinger Corporation

The Waldinger Corporation Location: La Vista, NE

Type: Full-time, Summer 2027 Internship

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re working toward a Construction Engineering or Construction Management degree and want real project management experience. You’ll use your problem-solving skills and Microsoft Office to support service operations and learn how a major mechanical/electrical contractor runs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up with these employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.