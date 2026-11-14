La Vista’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from fashion to housing to tech. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Sunglass Hut SGO (inside Cabela’s, part of EssilorLuxottica )

Sunglass Hut SGO (inside Cabela’s, part of ) Location: La Vista, NE

Type: Part-time (casual)

Salary: Not listed (bonus/commission and benefits mentioned)

Help customers pick out premium sunglasses in a busy, outdoor-focused store setting. Good fit if you like fashion, talking with people, and want retail experience with a global brand.

Employer: Hubbell Realty Company

Location: La Vista, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the homeowner warranty experience from move-in through the first year, handling communication, scheduling, and follow-up. Great for someone organized with 3–5 years in customer care, property management, or construction-related work.

Employer: Overflow Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Listed as Omaha area; hiring in La Vista, NE

Listed as Omaha area; hiring in Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $16.00–$20.00 per hour (guaranteed base)

Work in local retail and partner stores helping customers with telecommunications products and services. Paid training is included, and prior sales experience is helpful but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask questions and feel out the fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.