La Vista’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring right now. If you like fast, friendly, and on-your-feet work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jimbo's

Jimbo's Location: La Vista, NE (7101 S 84th Street)

Type: OTHER (in-person)

OTHER (in-person) Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule

This role is all about cooking for a busy, full-service restaurant and sports bar. You’ll prep and cook using set recipes, keep things clean and safe, and help control waste while working in a fast-paced kitchen.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (posting describes SONIC-style Shift Leader duties)

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (posting describes SONIC-style Shift Leader duties) Location: La Vista, NE

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll help run shifts, train and motivate crew members, support daily operations, and make sure guests get great service. Prior experience as a shift lead, crew lead, or supervisor in restaurants is very helpful here.

Employer: Jimbo's

Jimbo's Location: La Vista, NE (7101 S 84th Street)

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $2.25 per hour + tips

Benefits: Employee discount

Be the face of this busy restaurant and sports bar—greet tables, run food and drinks, handle payments, and keep guests happy in a fast-paced setting. You’ll need strong people skills, a flexible schedule, and comfort working on your feet.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.