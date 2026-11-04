🛒 La Vista NE Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

La Vista has a nice mix of steady retail and customer service jobs right now, from pet lovers’ dream roles to hands-on store leadership.

Here are a few solid options hiring in La Vista, NE:

Employer: Palm Beach Tan (Ashley Lynn’s, Inc.)

Palm Beach Tan (Ashley Lynn’s, Inc.) Location: La Vista, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), flexible spending, free tanning, product discounts, training & development

Lead a team, drive sales, and keep the store running smoothly in a fast-paced, commission-driven setting. Great fit if you have retail/customer service + 1 year of supervisor experience and want a clear path into management.

Employer: Public Storage

Location: La Vista, NE

Type: Full-time (flexible schedules between 9:30am–6pm; weekends to 5pm)

(flexible schedules between 9:30am–6pm; weekends to 5pm) Pay: $16.50 per hour + performance bonuses

Benefits (20+ hrs/week): Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, flex spending, company-paid life & AD&D, mileage reimbursement

Independent role where you manage storage properties, help customers choose units, sell packing supplies, and handle basic cleaning and cash deposits. Good for people with retail/restaurant/service experience who like working solo and don’t mind light physical work and driving between sites.

Employer: Long Dog Fat Cat

Location: La Vista, NE 68128

Type: Part-time (set shifts; evenings and weekends or daytime Tue/Thu/Fri)

(set shifts; evenings and weekends or daytime Tue/Thu/Fri) Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Perfect if you love dogs and cats and enjoy helping people with pet nutrition. You’ll educate customers, run the register, receive shipments, and keep the store clean—plus you get to pet dogs every day in a locally owned shop with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can be flexible once you talk with the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.