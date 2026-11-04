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🛒 La Vista NE Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
La Vista has a nice mix of steady retail and customer service jobs right now, from pet lovers’ dream roles to hands-on store leadership.
Here are a few solid options hiring in La Vista, NE:
Assistant Store Manager (Full Time)
- Employer: Palm Beach Tan (Ashley Lynn’s, Inc.)
- Location: La Vista, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), flexible spending, free tanning, product discounts, training & development
Lead a team, drive sales, and keep the store running smoothly in a fast-paced, commission-driven setting. Great fit if you have retail/customer service + 1 year of supervisor experience and want a clear path into management.
Customer Service – Self Storage Manager
- Employer: Public Storage
- Location: La Vista, NE
- Type: Full-time (flexible schedules between 9:30am–6pm; weekends to 5pm)
- Pay: $16.50 per hour + performance bonuses
- Benefits (20+ hrs/week): Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, flex spending, company-paid life & AD&D, mileage reimbursement
Independent role where you manage storage properties, help customers choose units, sell packing supplies, and handle basic cleaning and cash deposits. Good for people with retail/restaurant/service experience who like working solo and don’t mind light physical work and driving between sites.
Pet Retail Associate – La Vista
- Employer: Long Dog Fat Cat
- Location: La Vista, NE 68128
- Type: Part-time (set shifts; evenings and weekends or daytime Tue/Thu/Fri)
- Pay: From $15.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Perfect if you love dogs and cats and enjoy helping people with pet nutrition. You’ll educate customers, run the register, receive shipments, and keep the store clean—plus you get to pet dogs every day in a locally owned shop with room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can be flexible once you talk with the manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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