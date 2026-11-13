🚧 Main Street construction update in La Veta

Work has started on the Revitalizing Main Street Project along Main Street (SH-12) in downtown La Veta.

The project focuses on:

Key intersections from Francisco Street up to Moore Street , including Ryus Avenue

, including Parking improvements on West Ryus Avenue and East Francisco Street

What residents should know:

Stay out of all barricaded and fenced work zones for your safety and the safety of crews.

for your safety and the safety of crews. Traffic changes and temporary closures (roads, sidewalks, detours) will be posted on the Town’s website and Facebook page .

(roads, sidewalks, detours) will be posted on the Town’s and . Drive and walk carefully around Main St, Moore St, Francisco St, and Ryus Ave while work is underway.

around while work is underway. The Town states that no trees will be cut down during this project.

Thank you for being patient while the Town improves the downtown corridor.