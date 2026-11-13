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La Veta
🚧 Construction underway for La Veta Main Street improvements
9 days ago
🚧 Main Street construction update in La Veta
Work has started on the Revitalizing Main Street Project along Main Street (SH-12) in downtown La Veta.
The project focuses on:
- Key intersections from Francisco Street up to Moore Street, including Ryus Avenue
- Parking improvements on West Ryus Avenue and East Francisco Street
What residents should know:
- Stay out of all barricaded and fenced work zones for your safety and the safety of crews.
- Traffic changes and temporary closures (roads, sidewalks, detours) will be posted on the Town’s website and Facebook page.
- Drive and walk carefully around Main St, Moore St, Francisco St, and Ryus Ave while work is underway.
- The Town states that no trees will be cut down during this project.
Thank you for being patient while the Town improves the downtown corridor.
More Info: La Veta Revitalizing Main Street Project Update | ...
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