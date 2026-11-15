La Vergne has some solid transportation openings right now, with steady hours and local routes so you can be home most nights.

Below are several picks worth a look if you like being on the road but want predictable schedules.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Smyrna, TN (listed under La Vergne area)

(listed under La Vergne area) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime after 40 hours; some on-call with extra pay

Monday–Friday, , overtime after 40 hours; some on-call with extra pay Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Work on a newer fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts using modern diagnostic tools and tablets. Good fit if you’re a hands-on mechanic with your own tools who wants year-round OEM training, strong benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$28/hour + OT after 40 hours

Schedule: Monday–Friday, first shift (7:00–8:00 AM start), 40–50 hrs/week, home daily; occasional Saturdays in peak season

Drive a 26-foot box truck with liftgate, making 15–20 local stops a day to homes and businesses. This is steady, physical work with weekly pay, full benefits, and local routes so you’re home every day.

Employer: Staples

Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.25–$24.50/hour (based on experience) + safety bonus potential

(based on experience) + safety bonus potential Schedule: 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, Monday–Friday

Deliver office supplies on a set route with daytime hours and no nights. Includes PTO, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and shoe allowance, plus extra pay opportunities through their safety program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—transportation roles in La Vergne tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.