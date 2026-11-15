La Vergne is busy with freight, warehousing, and public projects right now, and that means steady hiring. Here are a few solid supply chain and logistics roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Pay: $20.00–$20.60/hour (includes shift differential)

(includes shift differential) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm or until close; overtime as needed

Work in a refrigerated warehouse helping move medical products that patients rely on. No warehouse experience needed, and you’ll get strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), HSA/FSA, disability, parental leave, and wellness programs. Must be able to lift 50 lbs, work at heights, and handle cold temps. Application window expected to close by 11/20/2026, but they suggest applying as soon as you can.

Employer: City of La Vergne

Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00 am–4:30 pm (on-site)

Pay: From $32.79/hour (Grade J, non-exempt/hourly)

City role that runs purchasing for all departments—bids, contracts, vendor relations, and making sure tax dollars are spent wisely. Big pluses: 100% paid insurance for you and your family, strong retirement with City contributions, generous PTO (vacation, sick, holidays, birthday off), and room to grow in public procurement. Requires an associate’s degree and about 3+ years of municipal purchasing experience.

Employer: A.P. Moller – Maersk

Location: Customer site in Nashville, TN (listed under La Vergne area)

(listed under La Vergne area) Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days on-site, 2 remote)

Salary: $80,000–$95,000/year

High-impact logistics role where you’re the main point of contact for a key customer’s transportation operations—tracking shipments, solving issues, and driving performance across carriers and partners. Comes with PTO, quarterly floating holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and career growth in a global logistics company. Best for folks with 3+ years in transportation/supply chain and strong data and stakeholder skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good logistics roles in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.