La Vergne is busy with construction and manufacturing, and that means solid demand for experienced engineers and technical designers right now.

Below are several strong Architecture & Engineering roles hiring in La Vergne, TN.

Employer: Chromalox

Chromalox Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on high-precision cable products and advanced thermal technologies. This role is hands-on with polymer extrusion (FEP, PFA, PTFE, etc.), process optimization, tooling design, and continuous improvement in a manufacturing setting.

Employer: Ironsmith fire

Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead complex fire sprinkler system designs for commercial and industrial projects. You’ll handle layouts, hydraulic calcs, BIM coordination, and mentor junior designers; NICET Level III and strong AutoCAD skills are key.

Employer: BARLOW

Location: La Vergne, TN (field across Middle Tennessee)

(field across Middle Tennessee) Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $110,000 – $125,000 per year

Oversee construction surveying and 3D modeling for heavy civil projects. Great fit if you have 5+ years in construction surveying, Trimble/3D modeling experience, and want to lead survey work across multiple job sites.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, polish your resume to match the requirements, and apply soon—good technical roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.