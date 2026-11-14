La Vergne’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on shop work or being out on the road. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Lewisburg Container (Pratt Recycling)

Lewisburg Container (Pratt Recycling) Location: La Vergne, TN – 139 Industrial Blvd 37086

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate a front-end loader to move and load bulk materials in a manufacturing/recycling setting. This role stands out for paid holidays from day one, insurance within a month, 401(k) with match, and even tuition reimbursement and paid parenting leave after 12 months.

Employer: Penske Truck Leasing

Location: 26 Ingram Blvd, La Vergne, TN 37086

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Tue–Sat)

Full-time, Salary: Competitive starting pay (exact amount not listed) + $2/hr shift premium

Great fit if you’re mechanically inclined or fresh out of tech school. You’ll do preventative maintenance and minor repairs on a modern fleet, get industry-certified training, work in clean shops, and have strong benefits and career growth with a major transportation company.

Employer: Coyle Trucking

Location: La Vergne, TN (local dedicated account)

Type: Full-time, local

Pay: $1,100–$1,800+ per week

Bonuses: $2,500 sign-on bonus (paid out in steps), annual safety and referral bonuses

Local flatbed work hauling building materials—no tarping, just strap and go. Monday–Friday days (Saturdays as needed), home every night, weekly pay, plus health, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, 401(k) with match, and company-paid life insurance.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—good local roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.