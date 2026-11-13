La Vergne has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from warehouse cleaning to skilled HVAC work. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already experienced.

Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC

Capstone Logistics, LLC Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $18.50/hr

Keep the warehouse clean, clear of debris, and help with pallet handling. This role offers benefits after 60 days, paid training, safety incentives, and room to grow with a company that has 580+ sites nationwide.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Hours: 7:00am – 3:30pm

Pay: $15.50 – $16.50/hr

Day-shift janitorial role focused on cleaning, operating floor equipment, and keeping assigned areas in top shape. Great if you like a steady weekday schedule, light customer interaction, and benefits through SBM.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 5511 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne, TN 37086

Type: Full-time, field technician

Pay Range: $29.00 – $58.00/hr (plus possible hourly premiums)

Advanced HVAC/R role installing, maintaining, and repairing commercial HVAC and supermarket refrigeration systems. Comes with strong Walmart benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and paid education) for experienced techs with HVAC/R certification and EPA 608.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.