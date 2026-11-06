💰 La Vergne, TN Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Open Now

La Vergne has a nice mix of finance jobs right now, from hands-on collections to leadership and risk roles. If you’re numbers-minded and like problem solving, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: The ICEE Company (a J&J Snack Foods company)

The ICEE Company (a company) Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time (onsite, phone-heavy role)

Full-time (onsite, phone-heavy role) Salary: Not listed

Work with a fun, well-known frozen beverage brand while managing past-due customer accounts. You’ll spend most of your day on the phone, researching and reconciling invoices, credits, and cash applications, and working closely with field teams and a collection agency. Needs 2+ years in Accounts Receivable and strong Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a manufacturing facility)

(recruiting for a manufacturing facility) Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day accounting operations for a manufacturing site, including financial reporting, budgeting, cost accounting, fixed assets, and tax compliance. This is a good fit if you have 7+ years of experience, strong GAAP and ERP/implementation background, and want to manage a team while partnering with corporate finance.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: La Vergne, TN (supporting a California-based risk function)

(supporting a California-based risk function) Type: Long-term contract / temporary

Salary: Not listed

Great for early-career talent interested in fraud prevention, credit risk, and finance operations. You’ll review suspicious transactions, verify customer and order data, document investigations, and help improve fraud controls. A bachelor’s in Finance/Business/Accounting is preferred, plus strong attention to detail and comfort with repetitive, high-volume review work.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in La Vergne tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.