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🔧 La Vergne, TN Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
La Vergne has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from school custodial work to high-paying industrial maintenance. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Custodian (Night Shift)
- Employer: Rutherford County Schools
- Location: La Vergne, TN
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Keep La Vergne schools clean and safe after hours. This role is all about janitorial work, floor care, and being a reliable team player with a positive attitude.
Industrial Maintenance Mechanic
- Employer: UPS
- Location: 7013 Centerpointe Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086
- Type: Full-time, Permanent (1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift in a 24/7 operation)
- Salary: $39.92 per hour (starting pay)
Work on the systems that keep a UPS package facility moving—electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and more. This is a fast-paced role with strong pay, union benefits, weekly pay, and solid long-term perks for experienced maintenance techs.
Corporate Services Technician – 1st Shift
- Employer: Ingram Content Group
- Location: La Vergne, TN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:30 AM–4:30 PM, OT as needed)
- Salary: $20.47+ per hour DOE
Help keep Ingram’s buildings and grounds in top shape with general maintenance, repairs, and facility support. This role offers day-shift hours, strong benefits starting day one, and a mix of hands-on work from drywall and painting to basic HVAC, plumbing, and recycling.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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