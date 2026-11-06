🔧 La Vergne, TN Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

La Vergne has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from school custodial work to high-paying industrial maintenance. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County Schools Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Keep La Vergne schools clean and safe after hours. This role is all about janitorial work, floor care, and being a reliable team player with a positive attitude.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: 7013 Centerpointe Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086

Type: Full-time, Permanent (1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift in a 24/7 operation)

(1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift in a 24/7 operation) Salary: $39.92 per hour (starting pay)

Work on the systems that keep a UPS package facility moving—electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and more. This is a fast-paced role with strong pay, union benefits, weekly pay, and solid long-term perks for experienced maintenance techs.

Employer: Ingram Content Group

Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:30 AM–4:30 PM, OT as needed)

Salary: $20.47+ per hour DOE

Help keep Ingram’s buildings and grounds in top shape with general maintenance, repairs, and facility support. This role offers day-shift hours, strong benefits starting day one, and a mix of hands-on work from drywall and painting to basic HVAC, plumbing, and recycling.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.