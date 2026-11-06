🛒 La Vergne Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

La Vergne has some solid front-line roles right now, from call center work to store leadership and merchandiser routes. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: The ICEE Company (J&J Snack Foods)

The ICEE Company (J&J Snack Foods) Location: La Vergne, TN – onsite at corporate HQ

– onsite at corporate HQ Pay: From $19.50/hour (bi-weekly pay; based on experience)

(bi-weekly pay; based on experience) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9am–6pm

Handle inbound service calls, enter work orders, update customer portals, and support field techs for the world’s #1 frozen beverage brand. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and like a steady weekday schedule with strong benefits (medical, 401(k), PTO, and more).

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Location: La Vergne, TN (multiple retail accounts)

(multiple retail accounts) Pay: About $194.14 per day

Type: Full-time

Stock and rotate Coca-Cola products in convenience, drug, and value stores, build displays, and keep back rooms organized. This is active, physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs) with lots of independence, plus clear paths to grow your career and solid benefits.

Employer: TitleMax (Community Choice Financial Family of Brands)

Location: La Vergne, TN

Pay: $16.00/hour (plus broader total compensation package)

(plus broader total compensation package) Type: Full-time (at least 40 hours/week, includes weekends)

Support daily store operations, help customers with short-term financial services, and coach customer service reps while you build leadership skills. Good option if you have some retail/sales experience and want a path to management with training, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles nearby and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.