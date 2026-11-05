🚚 La Vergne TN Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles With Growth Paths

La Vergne is busy with warehouse and logistics work right now, and several employers are hiring. If you like fast-paced days and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm (overtime as needed)

Pay: $20.20–$28.50/hour (based on experience; includes shift differential)

Operate cherry pickers and other warehouse equipment, pick and ship medical products, and help keep inventory accurate. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) and more; application window anticipated to close 11/25/2026, but they suggest applying as soon as possible.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time, flexible shifts (days/nights/weekends as needed)

Pay: Range not listed; role may be bonus/incentive eligible per company plans

Hands-on warehouse role focused on shipping, receiving, inventory counts, and returns, with chances to train and guide other techs. Full-time employees may get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid maternity and parental leave, and 6 paid holidays.

Employer: Sinomax USA

Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time (office-based supply chain role)

Pay: Not listed; standard corporate benefits offered

More office-focused role managing purchasing, vendors, and order flow from sourcing through delivery. Ideal if you have 3+ years in supply chain or purchasing, are comfortable with ERP systems (SAP a plus), and want to work closely with sales, finance, and operations.

Employer: CEVA Logistics

Location: La Vergne, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (day)

Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact range not listed)

Entry-level friendly inventory role where you run cycle counts, track inventory metrics, and research variances to keep stock accurate. Offers day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match after 1 year, PTO, holiday pay, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.