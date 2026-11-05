VA resources booth at La Vergne Veterans Day event

A VA benefits and resources booth will be available at the La Vergne Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at La Vergne City Hall – Boardroom, 5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, TN. Shekita Beverly, HVOC, from the Department of Veterans Affairs will be on site to answer questions about VA benefits and eligibility, VA programs and services, and resources for veterans and their families, and the ceremony will also feature special guest speakers to honor those who have served. For more information, visit Veterans Day Ceremony details or call La Vergne Parks & Recreation at 615-793-3224.

This content is adapted from materials provided by La Vergne Parks & Rec