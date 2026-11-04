💻 La Vergne TN IT Hiring: Multiple Software Engineering Roles

La Vergne’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—especially for engineers who like working close to the hardware or on big enterprise systems.

Below are several solid IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: The COATS Company

The COATS Company Location: La Vergne, TN (onsite, southeast of Nashville)

(onsite, southeast of Nashville) Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level embedded role where your C#/.NET code runs real automotive service machines (tire changers, wheel balancers, lifts, etc.). Great fit if you like hands-on work with sensors, motors, and lab tools and want to own features across the full lifecycle.

Note: A second posting for this same role exists, but it’s the same position, so only one link is listed here.

Employer: Ingram Content Group

Location: La Vergne, TN (Greater Nashville area, hybrid: 4 days onsite, 1 day remote)

(Greater Nashville area, hybrid: 4 days onsite, 1 day remote) Type: Full-time

Hiring Salary Range: $110,981 – $141,123

Senior mainframe COBOL role working on a large order processing system using DB2 and other relational databases. Good for experienced engineers who enjoy enterprise-scale systems, mentoring others, and using modern tools (like VS Code with AI) to support and modernize legacy apps.

If one of these sounds close, don’t overthink it—polish your resume tonight and hit apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.