undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in La Quinta’s Cove Neighborhood
La Quinta neighbors in The Cove are putting out some great free items on the curb. If you’re nearby, these are easy, quick pickups.
Ceiling fan et cetera
Item: Ceiling fan with remote and light (per poster)
Details:
- Condition: Poster says the ceiling fan works
- Includes: Remote and all parts (as stated)
- Pickup: On the curb, first come, first served
Location: The Cove, La Quinta, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
LOTS FREE STUFF ON On The Curb
Item: Multiple free items on the curb
Details:
- Poster says there is “lots of good stuff” that is free
- You’re welcome to take what you like
- They ask that you please don’t leave a mess
Location: 53170 Ave to 69, The Cove, La Quinta, CA (as written in post)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Yellow Rubber Duck
Item: Classic yellow rubber duck toy
Details:
- Simple yellow rubber duck
- Great as a bath toy or small decoration
Location: The Cove, La Quinta, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in The Cove tend to disappear fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and head over soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.