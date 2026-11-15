La Quinta neighbors in The Cove are putting out some great free items on the curb. If you’re nearby, these are easy, quick pickups.

Item: Ceiling fan with remote and light (per poster)

Details:

Condition: Poster says the ceiling fan works

Poster says the Includes: Remote and all parts (as stated)

and (as stated) Pickup: On the curb, first come, first served

Location: The Cove, La Quinta, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Multiple free items on the curb

Details:

Poster says there is “lots of good stuff” that is free

that is free You’re welcome to take what you like

They ask that you please don’t leave a mess

Location: 53170 Ave to 69, The Cove, La Quinta, CA (as written in post)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Classic yellow rubber duck toy

Details:

Simple yellow rubber duck

Great as a bath toy or small decoration

Location: The Cove, La Quinta, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in The Cove tend to disappear fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.