The City of La Quinta is offering a 50% match, up to $50, on Shop La Quinta Local Community Card purchases to use at participating La Quinta businesses. Each person may buy up to 2 cards, and the offer runs through January 31 or while supplies last; gift card purchases require a credit card with a valid U.S. billing address. Get a card and see details at www.laquintaca.gov/shop-local.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of La Quinta - Government