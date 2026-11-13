Two private fireworks shows will take place in La Quinta on Friday, November 13, 2026: about 8:00 PM at Andalusia Country Club and about 9:15 PM at Rancho La Quinta Country Club, each lasting about 15 minutes. These events are private and not open to the public, and residents nearby are urged to plan ahead, secure pets, and prepare for loud noise.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of La Quinta - Government