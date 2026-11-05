SilverRock project update and utility plans in La Quinta

The City shared an update on the SilverRock project in La Quinta. Old buildings from the former developer have been taken down, and the new developer plans to start building in 2027. The team is working on designs for a luxury hotel with 154 guest rooms, a new golf clubhouse near the entrance off Avenue 52, homes and condos that may be used as short-term rentals, a 55,000-square-foot banquet space, and a 20,000-square-foot community building. The project is expected to create 2,500–3,000 construction jobs and 445 full-time jobs when it is done.

The City Council also held a study session on putting power lines and other utilities underground, especially in The Village commercial area and the Cove neighborhood. A 2023 study said it could cost more than $200 million citywide, with the Cove alone costing over $147 million and the Downtown Residential area about $12.7 million. The Council talked about asking new projects to pay in-lieu fees when they get waivers from undergrounding rules, so each project helps pay for future area-wide work. The next City Council meeting will be on Tuesday, November 17, at 4 p.m. at City Hall, and neighbors can also watch online through the City’s website.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of La Quinta