La Porte has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at the City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter and are looking for their new families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter

City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter Phone: (281) 842-3700

Cinder is a tiny black beauty who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. Kittens like her are usually playful, curious, and quick to bond with their people.

👉 Meet Cinder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter

City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter Phone: (281) 842-3700

This little gray girl doesn’t have a name listed yet, but she’s ready for someone to give her one—and a forever home. If you love playful, soft gray kittens, she could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet this gray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter

City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter Phone: (281) 842-3700

Richy is a handsome black medium-haired boy. Adult cats often settle into home life quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion than a kitten.

👉 Meet Richy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter

City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter Phone: (281) 842-3700

Lulu is a young black kitty with lots of life ahead of her. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of energy and fun.

👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near La Porte, TX, please consider visiting the City of La Porte Adoption Center & Animal Shelter or calling (281) 842-3700 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.