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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in La Porte
La Porte has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at the City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter and are looking for their new families.
Cinder
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (281) 842-3700
Cinder is a tiny black beauty who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. Kittens like her are usually playful, curious, and quick to bond with their people.
👉 Meet Cinder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray Baby (Name TBD)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (281) 842-3700
This little gray girl doesn’t have a name listed yet, but she’s ready for someone to give her one—and a forever home. If you love playful, soft gray kittens, she could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet this gray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Richy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (281) 842-3700
Richy is a handsome black medium-haired boy. Adult cats often settle into home life quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion than a kitten.
👉 Meet Richy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lulu
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (281) 842-3700
Lulu is a young black kitty with lots of life ahead of her. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of energy and fun.
👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near La Porte, TX, please consider visiting the City of La Porte Adoption Center & Animal Shelter or calling (281) 842-3700 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.