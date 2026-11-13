La Porte’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: SK pharmteco (AMPAC Fine Chemicals)

SK pharmteco (AMPAC Fine Chemicals) Location: La Porte, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support quality for active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production in a GMP manufacturing setting. This role fits someone with a science degree and 5+ years experience who likes detailed work, audits, and cross-team problem solving.

Employer: Mitsubishi Chemical America – Soarnol

Location: La Porte, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry into plant operations with a high school diploma and possibly process tech or vocational training. Good for folks with mechanical aptitude who want to grow in chemical manufacturing.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: La Porte, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.61–$26.11/hour (starting around $20/hour, varies by experience)

Hands-on maintenance and repair of HDPE fusion equipment with power tools, hydraulics, and electrical/mechanical work. Monday–Friday with OT as needed, great if you like shop/field work and have equipment or auto repair experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.