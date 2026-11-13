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🐱 Sweet Shelter Cats Waiting for Homes in La Porte, TX
Looking for a new feline friend in La Porte, TX? These adoptable cats are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.
All cats listed below are at the City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter. Adoption fee for each is $85. For questions, call (281) 842-3700.
Autumn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (281) 842-3700
Tiny Autumn is a beautiful all-black kitten, still very young and ready to grow up with her new family. If you’re looking for a playful little companion to share many years with, she could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brown Male Domestic Shorthair (Adult)
- Name: Not listed
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (281) 842-3700
This handsome adult male has a mostly brown/chocolate coat and a calm, grown-up charm. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a companion whose size and personality are already developed.
👉 Meet this brown Domestic Shorthair and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Turkey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter
- Phone: (281) 842-3700
Turkey is an orange/red adult boy with that classic “ginger cat” look. If you’ve been dreaming of a sunny-colored cat to brighten your home, Turkey might be just the one.
👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near La Porte, please consider visiting the City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter or calling (281) 842-3700 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.