Looking for a new feline friend in La Porte, TX? These adoptable cats are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

All cats listed below are at the City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter. Adoption fee for each is $85. For questions, call (281) 842-3700.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter

Phone: (281) 842-3700

Tiny Autumn is a beautiful all-black kitten, still very young and ready to grow up with her new family. If you’re looking for a playful little companion to share many years with, she could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not listed

Not listed Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter

Phone: (281) 842-3700

This handsome adult male has a mostly brown/chocolate coat and a calm, grown-up charm. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a companion whose size and personality are already developed.

👉 Meet this brown Domestic Shorthair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter

Phone: (281) 842-3700

Turkey is an orange/red adult boy with that classic “ginger cat” look. If you’ve been dreaming of a sunny-colored cat to brighten your home, Turkey might be just the one.

👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near La Porte, please consider visiting the City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter or calling (281) 842-3700 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.