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Volleyball
📢 Four La Porte High athletes sign to play college sports
8 days ago
📢 Four La Porte High athletes sign to play in college
Four La Porte High School student-athletes signed their national letters of intent on Nov. 12 to continue playing sports in college.
The signees are:
- Kynlee Arechiga – Texas A&M University, softball
- Aubrey Garcia – Trinity University, softball
- Ava Martinez – Southeastern Louisiana University, volleyball
- Kallie Walker – Blinn College, softball
They represent La Porte’s volleyball and softball programs. Coaches and administrators said these signings show the athletes’ hard work in the classroom and in competition, and the support of their families and the school community.
This is a proud moment for La Porte ISD families, students, and fans who follow Bulldog athletics.
More Info: La Porte Independent School District - NEWS
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