🐶 Loyal La Porte Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes

La Porte has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at the City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Weimaraner mix

Weimaraner mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter

Phone: (281) 842-3700

Dude is a handsome gray Weimaraner mix with that classic sleek look the breed is known for. He’s an adult boy, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, walks, and love. The shelter can share more about his temperament, whether he’s housetrained, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Dude and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso mix

Cane Corso mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter

Phone: (281) 842-3700

Whiskey is a striking brindle Cane Corso mix, a breed known for being strong and devoted to their people. As an adult, he’s ready for an adopter who can give him guidance, exercise, and a steady routine. Contact the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and how he does with other dogs or children.

👉 Meet Whiskey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter

Phone: (281) 842-3700

Grady is a classic German Shepherd mix with a rich brown-and-black coat. Adult shepherds often thrive with active families who enjoy walks, playtime, and mental games. The shelter can tell you more about his energy level, training, and whether he’s a good match for your home and other pets.

👉 Meet Grady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter

Phone: (281) 842-3700

Blitz is a young female German Shepherd mix with a beautiful brown-and-black coat. Being younger, she may have plenty of energy and curiosity, and will likely benefit from training, play, and consistency. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her behavior, social skills, and what kind of home would suit her best.

👉 Meet Blitz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near La Porte, TX, please consider visiting the City of La Porte, TX Adoption Center & Animal Shelter or calling (281) 842-3700 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.