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La Porte
Burger Libre named Business of the Month
6 days ago
Burger Libre has been named Business of the Month by the La Porte–Bayshore Chamber of Commerce in recognition of its active role in Chamber events, sponsorships, and support of other local businesses. The Chamber thanks Burger Libre for helping the La Porte community grow and encourages residents to visit and support this local business.
This content is adapted from materials provided by La Porte-Bayshore Chamber of Commerce
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