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Baseball

📅 Fall 2026 Start Smart Baseball for ages 3–5

4 days ago
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📅 Start Smart Baseball for ages 3–5 – Fall 2026

Start Smart Baseball is a 6-week, instructor-led program that teaches young kids the basics of baseball and softball through fun drills and games.

  • Who: Children 3–5 years old (parent participation required at every class)
  • When: Wednesdays, 5:30–6:30 pm, from October 14 – November 18, 2026
  • Where: Jennie Riley Community Center baseball field, 322 N 4th Street
  • Cost: $20 per child
  • Spots: Maximum 20 participants – classes fill up fast
  • Registration opens: September 1, 2026

You can register online at laportetx.gov/register or in person at the La Porte Recreation & Fitness Center.

Questions? Contact Chad Rickett at RickettC@laportetx.gov or 281-245-5387.

More Info: Start Smart Baseball | La Porte, TX - Official Web...

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