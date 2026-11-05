📅 Fall 2026 Start Smart Baseball for ages 3–5

📅 Start Smart Baseball for ages 3–5 – Fall 2026

Start Smart Baseball is a 6-week, instructor-led program that teaches young kids the basics of baseball and softball through fun drills and games.

Who: Children 3–5 years old (parent participation required at every class)

Children (parent participation required at every class) When: Wednesdays, 5:30–6:30 pm , from October 14 – November 18, 2026

, from Where: Jennie Riley Community Center baseball field, 322 N 4th Street

Cost: $20 per child

Spots: Maximum 20 participants – classes fill up fast

Maximum – classes fill up fast Registration opens: September 1, 2026

You can register online at laportetx.gov/register or in person at the La Porte Recreation & Fitness Center.

Questions? Contact Chad Rickett at RickettC@laportetx.gov or 281-245-5387.