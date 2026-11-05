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Baseball
📅 Fall 2026 Start Smart Baseball for ages 3–5
4 days ago
📅 Start Smart Baseball for ages 3–5 – Fall 2026
Start Smart Baseball is a 6-week, instructor-led program that teaches young kids the basics of baseball and softball through fun drills and games.
- Who: Children 3–5 years old (parent participation required at every class)
- When: Wednesdays, 5:30–6:30 pm, from October 14 – November 18, 2026
- Where: Jennie Riley Community Center baseball field, 322 N 4th Street
- Cost: $20 per child
- Spots: Maximum 20 participants – classes fill up fast
- Registration opens: September 1, 2026
You can register online at laportetx.gov/register or in person at the La Porte Recreation & Fitness Center.
Questions? Contact Chad Rickett at RickettC@laportetx.gov or 281-245-5387.
More Info: Start Smart Baseball | La Porte, TX - Official Web...
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