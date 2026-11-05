📢 Fall 2026 indoor private swim lessons now enrolling

📢 Fall 2026 indoor private swim lessons in La Porte

The City of La Porte is offering indoor private swim lessons for ages 2 and up this fall.

Registration opens: August 1 (ongoing for Fall 2026)

(ongoing for Fall 2026) Lesson season: September 19 – December 12, 2026

Location: La Porte Recreation & Fitness Center indoor pool, 1322 S Broadway

Cost: $70 per private session

per private session Each session includes four 45-minute, one-on-one lessons

Lessons can be scheduled on weekday afternoons/evenings or weekends

After you register, the aquatic coordinator will contact you to set your exact lesson dates and times, based on your schedule and instructor availability. Lessons cannot start before September 19.

How to register:

Online: laportetx.gov/register

In person: La Porte Recreation & Fitness Center

Questions?

Swim Lesson Coordinator Ayla Ruffin – 281-917-4865, RuffinA@Laportetx.gov

Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.