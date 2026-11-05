undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fitness
📢 Fall 2026 indoor private swim lessons now enrolling
4 days ago
📢 Fall 2026 indoor private swim lessons in La Porte
The City of La Porte is offering indoor private swim lessons for ages 2 and up this fall.
- Registration opens: August 1 (ongoing for Fall 2026)
- Lesson season: September 19 – December 12, 2026
- Location: La Porte Recreation & Fitness Center indoor pool, 1322 S Broadway
- Cost: $70 per private session
- Each session includes four 45-minute, one-on-one lessons
- Lessons can be scheduled on weekday afternoons/evenings or weekends
After you register, the aquatic coordinator will contact you to set your exact lesson dates and times, based on your schedule and instructor availability. Lessons cannot start before September 19.
How to register:
- Online: laportetx.gov/register
- In person: La Porte Recreation & Fitness Center
Questions?
- Swim Lesson Coordinator Ayla Ruffin – 281-917-4865, RuffinA@Laportetx.gov
Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.
More Info: Aquatic Facilities and Programs | La Porte, TX - O...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.