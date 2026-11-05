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La Porte

📅 Father-Daughter Dance set for Feb. 12, 2027 in La Porte

4 days ago
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📅 Father-Daughter Dance at Sylvan Beach Pavilion

Grab your dancing shoes and your favorite little wildflower!

The Father-Daughter Dance will be held on February 12, 2027, from 6–9 PM at the Sylvan Beach Pavilion, 1 Sylvan Bch Dr, La Porte, TX 77571.

Who can attend:

  • Open to fathers (or father-like figures) and their daughters.
  • Every person (dads and daughters) must have their own ticket.

Registration:

  • Tickets go on sale November 16, 2026.

Capacity rules:

  • Please limit to one father figure per family.
  • One dad can bring multiple daughters.
  • For special requests, email SanchezJ@LaPorteTx.gov.

Ticket policy:

  • Resold tickets will not be honored.
  • If you can’t attend, let organizers know before February 12 so they can refund you and give your spot to someone on the waitlist.

More Info: Father-Daughter Dance | La Porte, TX - Official We...

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