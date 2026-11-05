📅 Father-Daughter Dance set for Feb. 12, 2027 in La Porte

📅 Father-Daughter Dance at Sylvan Beach Pavilion Grab your dancing shoes and your favorite little wildflower! The Father-Daughter Dance will be held on February 12, 2027, from 6–9 PM at the Sylvan Beach Pavilion, 1 Sylvan Bch Dr, La Porte, TX 77571. Who can attend: Open to fathers (or father-like figures) and their daughters .

. Every person (dads and daughters) must have their own ticket. Registration: Tickets go on sale November 16, 2026. Capacity rules: Please limit to one father figure per family .

. One dad can bring multiple daughters .

. For special requests, email SanchezJ@LaPorteTx.gov. Ticket policy: Resold tickets will not be honored.

If you can’t attend, let organizers know before February 12 so they can refund you and give your spot to someone on the waitlist.

More Info: Father-Daughter Dance | La Porte, TX - Official We...