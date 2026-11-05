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Basketball
📅 Winter 2027 Start Smart Basketball for ages 3–5
4 days ago
📅 Start Smart Basketball for ages 3–5: Winter 2027 session
La Porte is offering Start Smart Basketball, a fun, instructor-led program for young kids ages 3–5.
- Session dates: January 13 – February 17
- Day/time: Wednesdays, 5:30–6:30 PM
- Location: Special Programs Center gymnasium, 1302 S Broadway
- Cost: $20 per child for the full 6-week program
- Who participates: Child and a parent (parent participation is required). Wear comfortable clothes and shoes.
- Class size: Maximum 20 participants; classes fill up quickly.
- Registration opens: December 1
You can register online at laportetx.gov/register or in person at the La Porte Recreation & Fitness Center.
More Info: Start Smart Basketball | La Porte, TX - Official W...
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