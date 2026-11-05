📅 Winter 2027 Start Smart Basketball for ages 3–5

📅 Start Smart Basketball for ages 3–5: Winter 2027 session La Porte is offering Start Smart Basketball, a fun, instructor-led program for young kids ages 3–5. Session dates: January 13 – February 17

Day/time: Wednesdays, 5:30–6:30 PM

Location: Special Programs Center gymnasium, 1302 S Broadway

Cost: $20 per child for the full 6-week program

for the full program Who participates: Child and a parent (parent participation is required). Wear comfortable clothes and shoes.

Child (parent participation is required). Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Class size: Maximum 20 participants ; classes fill up quickly.

Maximum ; classes fill up quickly. Registration opens: December 1 You can register online at laportetx.gov/register or in person at the La Porte Recreation & Fitness Center.

More Info: Start Smart Basketball | La Porte, TX - Official W...