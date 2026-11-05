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Basketball

📅 Winter 2027 Start Smart Basketball for ages 3–5

4 days ago
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📅 Start Smart Basketball for ages 3–5: Winter 2027 session

La Porte is offering Start Smart Basketball, a fun, instructor-led program for young kids ages 3–5.

  • Session dates: January 13 – February 17
  • Day/time: Wednesdays, 5:30–6:30 PM
  • Location: Special Programs Center gymnasium, 1302 S Broadway
  • Cost: $20 per child for the full 6-week program
  • Who participates: Child and a parent (parent participation is required). Wear comfortable clothes and shoes.
  • Class size: Maximum 20 participants; classes fill up quickly.
  • Registration opens: December 1

You can register online at laportetx.gov/register or in person at the La Porte Recreation & Fitness Center.

More Info: Start Smart Basketball | La Porte, TX - Official W...

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