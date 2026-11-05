🚌 La Porte, TX Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

La Porte has a solid mix of local routes and industrial transport work right now. If you like being on the move, these roles keep you close to home while still paying competitively.

Employer: Door 2 Drawer

Door 2 Drawer Location: La Porte, TX (local Houston-area routes)

(local Houston-area routes) Type: Part-time (about 25–30 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour

Drive a company-provided vehicle (gas and insurance covered) to pick up and deliver laundry on local routes. Flexible scheduling, light customer interaction, and some lifting of laundry bags — great if you want steady hours without long-haul driving.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: La Porte, TX

Type: Full-time

Shift: 1st shift, ~6:30am–3:00pm , about 45 hours/week

, about Pay: $21/hour

Hands-on role working around rail cars, pumps, hoses, and vac trucks to move and sample industrial liquids. Includes overtime, benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and room to grow into more skilled tank farm and equipment work.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: La Porte, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed (includes base pay plus potential bonus per posting)

Operate Class A trucks like vacuum trucks, roll-offs, and more at customer sites, helping with hazardous waste clean-up and transport. Comes with company-paid training, tuition help, health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) match, and stock purchase plan; Hazmat/Tanker endorsements can be earned within 90 days.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking employers about schedules, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.